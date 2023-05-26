Mike Jarvis's Walk-Off SAC Fly in Extra Innings Lifts the Hoppers Over the Hot Rods, 4-3

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Mike Jarvis's walk-off SAC fly lifted the Greensboro Grasshoppers over the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 4-3, in extra innings on Friday, May 26. The Grasshoppers improved to 23-20 while the Hot Rods fell to 19-23. Greensboro outhit Bowling Green 7-6 while both teams had one error.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was Abrahan Gutierrez going 3-4 with two doubles and one RBI. Following close behind was Maikol Escotto as he went 2-4 with one double and one run scored. Hits were also tallied by Tres Gonzalez and Sammy Siani.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher, Jack Carey, as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up one hit, one earned run, and two free bases on two innings of work. Cy Neilson recorded the win for the Grasshoppers for his first of the season.

Kyle Whitten took the loss for the Hot Rods and moved to 0-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its home series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods tomorrow Saturday, May 27, at 6:30 pm. Come out to First National Bank Field for the Hoppers game and Spectacular Saturday Fireworks. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

