Classic Park to be a Cashless Venue Starting in 2023

February 8, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains announced on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, that Classic Park would be a cashless venue beginning with the 2023 season. The Captains join the growing number of minor league baseball clubs in using credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, and contactless payments only.

We want our transactions to be faster, more convenient, and more secure. Touchless, or almost completely touchless transactions will make lines more efficient for fans to enjoy more of the game and spend less time waiting in line.

Only carry cash? No problem. Fans can exchange their cash for visa cards at the Cargo Hold with no added fees.

We want to ensure a family friendly community environment at Classic Park. If you have questions, please call 440.975.8085.

