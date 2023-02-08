Timber Rattlers Announce 2023 Food Fight

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are announcing the start of their eighth annual Food Fight today! Send us your personal recipe for a hot dog or a grilled sandwich to enter the arena. If your entry has what it takes, it will be available at the concession stands inside Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium this season.

Submit your idea to this link between now and Friday, February 24. Submissions will be whittled down to five finalists. We will reveal the finalists on Friday, March 3. Then, the real fight starts at that point with a vote by fans to select the winner.

The winner of the 2023 Food Fight will be revealed on Facebook Live at noon on Tuesday, March 14.

The winner of the 2022 Food Fight was the Sweet-Salty-Savory Burger. Past winners have also included the Almighty Pork Sandwich, the Dinger Dog, the Grilled Cheese Chicken Sandwich, Rattler Bites, Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls, and Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich.

The 2023 winner will receive four vouchers for any home game during the regular season, four vouchers for their food item, and an opportunity to throw out the first pitch.

Opening night for the 2023 season is Friday, April 7 with a road game against the Beloit Sky Carp. The home opener for Wisconsin is Tuesday, April 11 with the Rattlers hosting the Peoria Chiefs at 6:40pm.

