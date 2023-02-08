South Bend Cubs Announce Broadcast Extension with WSBT Radio

February 8, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Mid-West Family Broadcasting and the South Bend Cubs have announced a two-year extension of their radio agreement to keep Cubs baseball on Sports Radio 960 AM WSBT. The upcoming 2023 season will be the eighth season on Michiana's Sports Leader and has been the franchise radio home since becoming a Cubs affiliate in 2015.

"Mid-West Family Broadcasting has been a phenomenal partner over the last eight seasons," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "There is a great history with WSBT Radio carrying South Bend baseball over the years and we're honored to continue that tradition. As the demand for Chicago Cubs prospect coverage increases, Bill Gamble and his entire team at Mid-West Family Broadcasting make it easy for our fans to tune in."

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the South Bend Cubs," said Mid-West Family South Bend General Manager Bill Gamble. "Radio and baseball are natural partners. It's hard to beat listening to a baseball game on the radio, unless maybe you're enjoying a hotdog and a beverage at beautiful Four Winds field. We can't wait for opening day!"

