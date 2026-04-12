Clark Cup Playoffs First Round: Madison Capitols 2, Green Bay Gamblers 1 (OT)
Published on April 11, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Madison Capitols YouTube Video
Check out the Madison Capitols Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2026
- McMorrow, Brown Are NCAA Champs - Waterloo Black Hawks
- USHL NEWS: Dates, Times Announced for Conference Semifinals - USHL
- Sioux City Defeats Tri-City, 6-2, on Saturday, Musketeers Sweep Best-of-Three First Round Playoff Series - Tri-City Storm
- Stars Advance in USHL Playoffs - Lincoln Stars
- Stampede Set to Face Lincoln Stars in Western Conference Semi-Final - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Storm Face Elimination in Game Two of USHL Western Conference First Round Series Saturday Night at Sioux City - Tri-City Storm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Capitols Stories
- Capitols to Relocate to New Facility at DeForest Yards
- Madison Capitols Sign Michael Tang to Tender Agreement
- Madison Blanked in Cedar Rapids
- Caps Back in Win Column, Lee Shines After All-American Game
- Weekend Preview: Capitols Host Chicago, Travel to Cedar Rapids