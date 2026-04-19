USHL Madison Capitols

Clark Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinal: Madison Capitols 1, Youngstown Phantoms 0

Published on April 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
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United States Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026


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