Clark Cup Playoffs 2nd Round: Waterloo Black Hawks 6, Sioux Falls Stampede 5

April 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks YouTube Video







The Black Hawks take down the Stampede in a double overtime thriller!! They advance to the Conference Finals to take on the #1 ranked Lincoln Stars. #ClarkCup

