Clark Cup Eastern Conference Final: Dubuque Fighting Saints 2, Muskegon Lumberjacks 1
April 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Muskegon Lumberjacks Video
Check out the Muskegon Lumberjacks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025
- Saints Drop Series Opener to Lumberjacks on Friday - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Špunar Makes Commitment to North Dakota - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Zellers, Lee and Shostak Named Player of the Year Finalists - USHL
- Prospect of the Week: Jimmy Egan - Omaha Lancers
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Lumberjacks to Open Conference Final - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Muskegon Lumberjacks Stories
- Jacks Back in Conference Final, Take on Dubuque
- Lumberjacks Advance to Eastern Conference Finals. Sweep Youngstown with 5-3 Win
- Special Teams, Special Plays, Special Players: Jacks Take 2-0 Series Lead with 6-2 Win
- Jacks Take Game One in Decisive Fashion. Win 5-3 in Youngstown
- Jacks Face Phantoms in Eastern Conference Semis