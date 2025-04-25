Clark Cup Eastern Conference Final: Dubuque Fighting Saints 2, Muskegon Lumberjacks 1

April 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks Video







• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.