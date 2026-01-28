G League Mexico City Capitanes

Ciudad De México Capitanes vs. Iowa Wolves - Game Highlights

Published on January 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video


Check out the Mexico City Capitanes Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



NBA G League Stories from January 27, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central