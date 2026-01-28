Ciudad De México Capitanes vs. Iowa Wolves - Game Highlights
Published on January 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Mexico City Capitanes YouTube Video
NBA G League Stories from January 27, 2026
- Stockton Kings Game against Memphis Hustle Postponed - Stockton Kings
- Osceola Magic Celebrate Black History Month and Ranchers Night to Kick off February Home Games - Osceola Magic
- Four Skyhawks Making Their Case for an NBA G League Next up Selection - College Park Skyhawks
- Jahmir Young Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- San Diego Clippers Trade Derek Ogbeide - San Diego Clippers
- Skyforce to Host Hometown Heroes Night on February 6 - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Philadelphia 76ers Sign Center Charles Bassey to 10-Day Contract - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Stars Remain Perfect at Delta Center, Beat Warriors 126-113 in Wire-To-Wire Win - Salt Lake City Stars
- Clark and Miller Jr. Shine in Short-Handed Sea Dubs' 126-113 Loss to Salt Lake City - Santa Cruz Warriors
