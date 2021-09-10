Chuks Win 16-4, Missoula Win Sends Idaho Falls to the Playoffs

It took until game 95 of the season, but the Idaho Falls Chukars have clinched a spot in the Pioneer League Playoffs. They will travel to Missoula on Saturday to face the Missoula Paddleheads in a one-game playoff series in the Divisional Round at 7:15 PM. The winner of that game will either face the Boise Hawks or the Ogden Raptors in a three-game Championship Series.

The game which took place at Melaleuca Field had no bearing on the playoff chances for the Chukars, but it still served as an important warm-up for Missoula. It was a high-scoring affair for a second straight night as the Chukars beat the Great Falls Voyagers 16-4. SP Daniel Silva picked up his seventh win of the season going 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 5 K and beating the Voyagers for the second time.

Two of the biggest nights offensively came from RF Kona Quiggle and DH Calvin Estrada. Both of the Chukars outfielders continues their hot streaks with Quiggle going 5 for 6 with a double, triple, and 3 RBI (83) and Estrada taking a 3 for 5 night with a home run (2) and 5 RBI (8).

It was the game in Missoula though that had everyone's attention, as the Missoula Paddleheads only needed one win over the Billings Mustangs to send the Chukars to the playoffs. A win would see the Paddleheads win the 2nd half after they had already won the 1st half. In this situation, the second playoff spot would go to the team with the next best overall record, which is Idaho Falls.

Behind SP Domingo Pena's 11 strikeouts through 7 innings, Missoula was able to do exactly what Idaho Falls wanted of them, winning 11-4.

The Chukars now host the Great Falls Voyagers for one last regular season game before the Saturday playoff game. First pitch for tomorrow's game is scheduled for 7:15 PM with SP Joe Slocum on the mound. Saturday's Divisional Round game will be at 7:15 PM as well with SP Nick Floyd making the start. All games can be heard on KSPZ 980 AM/98.7 FM and online at 980thezone.com.

