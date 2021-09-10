Missoula to Face Idaho Falls in One Game Playoff Saturday

September 10, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads Professional Baseball Club will conclude their 96-game regular season on Friday evening opposite the Billings Mustangs. It will be a festive night as Missoula will end the regular season with a bang with a Postgame Fireworks Celebration. Tickets are available for Friday's game at www.gopaddleheads.com.

It has been a regular season to remember for this 2021 PaddleHeads club which has truly separated itself from the pack. Missoula currently holds a (64-31) record which is by far the best record in the Pioneer League this season. Not only that, Missoula won the pennant in both the first half, and the second half in the Northern Division for the first time since 2017. Their winning percentage (.673) is also higher than any team in all of professional baseball.

Players like Zach Almond have made this magical season possible leading the potent PaddleHeads attack with a league best 26 home runs. The North Carolina native is also in uncharted waters as no player in Pioneer League history has hit more than 25 home runs in one season. Missoula also ranks first in the league as a team in home runs coming into action Friday tallying 164 so far.

Despite all these accolades and successes, there still is unfinished business that this team must attend to if they want to cement their legacy in Pioneer League History. A roadblock standing in their way is a one-game playoff scheduled for Saturday evening.

The Idaho Falls Chukars will come calling Saturday having clinched its spot in the Northern Division playoff on Thursday night. The Chukars will prove to be a worthy opposition as they currently hold a (57-38) record. They also lead the league in batting average, and on-base percentage. Idaho Falls is the only team in the Northern Division to finish the season with a winning record against Missoula in the regular season.

This will not be a simple obstacle to get by. 96 games, and over 800 innings will all come down to what takes place over 9 innings of action. One game will determine who will have a chance to earn the Pioneer League Championship. It will all be over for one of these two teams after the dust clears on Saturday night. This means the PaddleHeads will need all the help they can get.

Saturday night is your chance to come to the ballpark, and cheer on this team in their quest for a championship series birth. Be the advantage that this team needs as the PaddleHeads begin their quest for a Pioneer League Championship. It is a daunting task that faces this club. But with the help of the fans of the Garden City, this team will be able to face this challenge head on.

Tickets for Saturday night's one game playoff are available now at gopaddleheads.com. Do not wait as tickets in the most preferable locations are sure to sell quickly. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. If you cannot make it to the game, be sure to tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 for every pitch of the action.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.