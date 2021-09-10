Boise Picks up Division Clinching Victory on the Strength of Five Home Runs

September 10, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Ogden, UT - Falling behind after six, a comeback in the final three innings would allow the Boise Hawks (28-19) to walk away from Lindquist Field as the PBL South Second Half Division Champions thanks to a 9-7 victory over the Ogden Raptors (25-22) on Thursday night.

Ogden started the game with a bang, leading off with Josh Broughton home run to take a 1-0 lead.

Boise would equalize in the top of the second when Nate Fisbeck blasted a ball to the left field concourse, and the score would remain 1-1 until the bottom of the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth the Raptors would strike for five runs, putting the Hawks on the back foot.

The comeback would begin in the very next half inning, starting with Fisbeck's second homer of the night, an incredible blast out of the entire stadium and onto 23rd street.

Three more runs would cross in the top of the 7th, all with two outs. Myles Harris would stroke an RBI single and then Myles Miller followed with a two-run shot down the right field line to get within a run at 6-5.

It wouldn't be until the eighth that the Hawks would take their first lead of the night, first tying the game on Wladimir Galindo's solo home run and then taking the lead on Fisbeck's RBI single that scored Hidekel Gonzalez from second putting Boise up 7-6

Ogden would tie the game in the bottom of the inning but be unable to take the lead, giving Boise a chance to win it in the ninth.

Jason Dicochea would come through for the Hawks, hitting their fifth homer run of the game, a two-run bomb, this one coming with two outs to put Boise ahead 9-7.

AJ Snow would seal it in the bottom of the ninth for Boise by picking up his first professional save, securing the Hawks Second Half Divisional Title.

Victory for Boise also sets up a rubber match for tomorrow in the final game of the regular season.

Liam Steigerwald will be the starter for the Hawks, as they search for their seventh straight series victory with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 in Ogden.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.