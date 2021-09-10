Mustangs Playoff Hopes End in 11-4 Defeat

Missoula, MT - The Billings Mustangs playoff hopes ended on Thursday night as the Missoula Paddleheads won game two 11-4 and captured the second half crown.

The Mustangs needed to win at least two games in the series to win the second half crown but dropped the first two games of the series. In turn, the Idaho Falls Chukars advance to the playoffs because they own the tiebreaker (overall record).

Aaron Bond started the game early with a bang. On just the second pitch of the game, he bashed a triple to left-center. Two batters later, Christian Sepulveda drove him in via a sacrifice fly and the Mustangs led 1-0.

In the third, Jalen Garcia mashed his 15th home run of the season. He now has a home run in eight straight series. Billings led 2-0 over Missoula.

The Paddleheads would answer with seven unanswered runs including two in the third inning to tie the game.

It was the long ball that hurt Billings. Jayson Newman and AJ Wright crushed back-to-back solo home runs in the fourth inning and Nick Gatewood hit another in the fifth push Missoula ahead 5-2.

Jesus Azuaje finally put the Mustangs back on the board with a two-run home run to left field in the seventh to trail just 7-4 before Missoula erupted with a four-eighth inning to put the game out of reach.

In the eighth, Nick Gatewood collected his third RBI with a sacrifice fly before Dean Nevarez capped off the inning with a three-run home run and the Mustangs fell 11-4.

The Mustangs (44-51/26-21) meet the Paddleheads one more time tomorrow to end their 2021 season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 P.M. and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:55 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

