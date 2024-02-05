Mustangs Unveil New Primary Logo

BILLINGS, MONTANA - The Billings Mustangs today unveiled the club's new primary logo as the team prepares for the 2024 Pioneer League baseball season. Coming off an exciting 2023 playoff run that saw the team make it all the way to the league finals, the Mustangs hope to take the final step and bring home a league championship. The 2023 team's 15-game win streak tied the record previously set in 1994. The team's new logo incorporates aspects of current logos, the legendary rims, and the Mustangs charging into the future.

"The new logo is bright, colorful, and attention-grabbing," said Mustangs' team owner Dave Heller. "It incorporates the iconic Rimrocks, has a western style unique to the northern Mountain Plains states, and evokes the energy, speed, and strength of the Mustangs players. It's a perfect fit for Billings."

The new logo builds on last year's 75th anniversary logo, which earned a Silver Davey Award from the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, for best corporate identity/brand identity. The Davey Awards is an international creative award focused exclusively on honoring outstanding creative work from the best small agencies worldwide. The logo was designed by Nick Matarese of The Barn Creative.

"I am excited to release this logo; I love how it ties together all of our great logos. We are thrilled about the future of the Mustangs and love the way this logo reflects the team's past, present, and future." said General Manager Matt Allen.

"There is a lot of excitement about the upcoming season," said Steve Howe, the team's Marketing & Promotions Manager. "With new manager Craig Maddox, an exciting group of returning players, lots of great looking new merchandise, and now a new logo to add into the mix, summer can't get here soon enough."

Heading into his second season as a Billings Mustang and first at manager, "Our team is working hard to bring in players who will add to the championship culture of the team, both on and off the field," said new Mustangs manager Craig Mattox. "We're all excited to get to Billings and earn a championship. Our fans are the lifeblood of this team. Their unwavering dedication fuels our determination to excel on the field and create unforgettable moments for everyone who walks through the gates at Dehler Park. Hopefully, the horseshoe included in this great new logo brings us a little luck, too."

