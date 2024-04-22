Billings Mustangs Single Game Tickets On Sale

April 22, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







BILLINGS, MT - The Billings Mustangs announced today that Single Game tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, April 22. Opening Night of the team's home season will be Tuesday, May 21st in Great Falls against the Voyagers.

The Mustangs host the Boise Hawks for the home opener on Tuesday, May 28, the first of 48 chances for fans to visit Dehler Park and watch the Mustangs attempt to build on their 2023 championship.

"We are so excited to welcome back all of our fans to Dehler Park," said Mustangs owner Dave Heller. "Our club last season won the conference finals and, with the new Ka-Kah-Joe's kids play area and new food and beverage options, there are going to be more opportunities for everyone to have a fantastic time at the ballpark this summer. I can't wait for the season to start!"

The Mustangs will host a total of nine series. The team will host eight games in June, including six against arch-rival Missoula, and a full 20 home games in the month of July. There will be 18 more home games in August. The Mustangs' home season concludes September 1 against the Glacier Ridge Runners.

Northern Colorado visits for six games from July 2-7. The fun doesn't stop there - the Mustangs have a chance for revenge against the 2023 PBL Champions, the Ogden Raptors, for three games July 9-11. The Idaho Falls Chukars make a stop at Dehler Park July 16-21, while the Mustangs play the Glacier Range Riders at home July 30-August 4 and again August 30 - September 1.

The Mustangs open their longest homestand of the season against Ogden August 13, while Great Falls makes their only trip to Dehler for six games starting August 20.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, April 22 when you call the Dehler Park Office at 406-252-1241 or visit billingsmustangs.com/information/Individual_Tickets.

