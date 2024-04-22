Owlz Sign Right-Handed Pitcher Luis Lopez for 2024 Season
April 22, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Northern Colorado Owlz News Release
WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed right-handed pitcher Luis Lopez for the 2024 season.
Lopez, a Florida native, played his college ball at Campbellsville University in Kentucky.
During his senior season with the Tigers in 2023, Lopez pitched 21 â innings in 11 relief appearances, striking out 26 and posting a 5.48 ERA. He also picked up three wins without a loss.
"It's gonna be a competitive camp, but we hope Luis will show well," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said.
Lopez said he is excited to kick off his professional career with the Owlz and in Northern Colorado.
"I'm thrilled to be joining such a prestigious club with a nice history," Lopez said. "I'm especially excited about the opportunity to contribute to the team's success and to be part of a community that is so passionate about baseball."
