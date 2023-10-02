John Michael Faile Earns ROTY Honors

Congratulations to Mustang Catcher John Michael Faile, the Pioneer Baseball League Co-Rookie of the Year.

He takes home the honor alongside Grand Junction Jackalopes Outfielder Ron Washington Jr.

Faile hit .353 headlined with 21 home runs, which does not include two he hit in postseason play, with 19 doubles and 70 RBIs.

He also displayed excellent catching ability, as he caught 24 runners stealing in about two-thirds of the season.

Speaking of which, he played in just 54 games this summer. Arriving from North Greenville University, where he became the NCAA Division II home run and RBI career leader, Faile did not arrive until June 20th when he faced the Northern Colorado Owlz.

If Faile arrived in May, he could have played 25 more games. As a catcher, it's safe to say he could play in about 75 percent, or 19, of those games. Extrapolating for a moment, Faile hit homers at a pace to finish with 29, which would have tied 2023 home run champion Reese Alexiades of Ogden. He also had a pace of 26 doubles, and 94 RBIs.

In his first at bat, Faile faced 11 pitches and just missed a double in the left-field corner. Ultimately he struck out two times and walked once in that debut, but picked up his first of 25 multi-hit games this summer, including his first career hit, with a double and an RBI in a 2-3 effort two days later. Faile had a stretch where he had seven multi-hit games in a row from August 29th against Ogden to September 4th against Great Falls.

Faile collected his first homer in Northern Colorado a week and a half later, and he would hit another one for a grand slam the following day.

Faile's resume includes earning Pioneer League North Division Hitter of the Month honors after slashing .391 with 11 homers, 10 doubles, and 34 RBIs for a whopping OPS of 1.344.

