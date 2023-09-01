Chukars Drop the Final Game of the Series with the Mustangs

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars got six strong innings from Tom Walker, but they were unable to salvage the final game of their series with the Mustangs, falling 5-1 on Sunday afternoon.

After dropping the first five games in Billings, Idaho Falls went into Sunday's game, looking to scratch out a victory before returning home.

Tom Walker entered Sunday's game for the Chukars, looking to build off his previous start, when he went 6.0 innings and allowed three runs on four hits.

In return, Billings turned to Brandon McPherson, who was making his fourth start of the season.

The Mustangs got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning when Taylor Lomack scored off an error from Anthony Frechette to give Billings a 1-0 lead.

Billings struck again in the bottom of the second when Lomack smacked an RBI single to score Blake Evans and give his team a 2-0 lead.

The Ponies extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning when Alejandro Figueredo smacked a solo home run to push the lead to 3-0.

The Chukars narrowed the deficit in the top of the sixth inning when Stephen Cullen laced an RBI single to score Tyler Wyatt and cut the gap to 3-1.

Billings added insurance in the bottom of the eighth inning, thanks to a home run from Gabe Wurtz and a sacrifice fly from Mitch Moralez, putting them up 5-1.

For the Chukars, Walker had a second consecutive strong start, despite being paired with the loss, going 6.0 innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits.

For the Mustangs, McPherson collected the win, going 5.0 innings and allowing zero runs on four hits.

With the loss, Idaho Falls saw their second-half record drop to 13-22 and 29-54 overall.

The Chukars will return to action on Tuesday afternoon when they welcome the Glacier Range Riders for a doubleheader at Melaleuca Field. The first pitch of game one will be thrown at 4:05 p.m.

