Missoula PaddleHeads Acquire Relievers Swanson and Sabouri at Trade Deadline

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads made some key moves to finalize their roster as the Pioneer League Trade and Playoff Roster deadline struck at Noon Friday. In a deadline trade, Missoula acquired Pitcher Ethan Swanson, one of the top relievers in the league, from the Great Falls Voyagers for Pitchers Jaymon Cervantes and Jordan Nelson. In addition to Swanson, the PaddleHeads added former Milwaukee Brewers prospect Arman Sabouri to the bullpen. The additions of Swanson and Sabouri deepens arguably the best bullpen in the Pioneer League as the PaddleHeads prepare for the Pioneer League playoffs that begin on September 11th. Today was the last day for Pioneer League teams to make trades and set their playoff eligible rosters. Swanson and Sabouri will both in uniform tonight for the PaddleHeads as they start a six game roadtrip in Idaho Falls tonight.

"These two additions will make an impact for us in the post season," explained PaddleHeads President Matt Ellis. "Michael Schlact (PaddleHeads Manager) has done a great job with our baseball operations team in putting together what we consider the best roster from top to bottom in the league. Now it is time to prove that on the field. Today's additions will support our already amazing core of players in accomplishing our ultimate goal of a Pioneer League Championship."

Swanson's acquisition solidifies an already quality bullpen for the playoffs. He enters play Friday with an ERA of 2.70, one of the top ERA's in the league. Swanson has a record of 4-2 and averages 10.61 strikeouts per 9 innings. He has appeared in 28 games and thrown 46 2/3 innings of work this season with Great Falls.

Swanson was originally signed by Great Falls out of NW Oklahoma State University in 2022. This was his second season with the Voyagers.

Sabouri was originally signed by the PaddleHeads in the off-season with the expectation that he would be a key member of the team's bullpen in 2023. Originally, Sabouri was a 12th round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019 out of Cal Berkeley of the Pac 12. Unfortunately, the highly thought of prospect's time in the Brewers farm system was derailed by injury and he underwent successful Tommy John surgery. Sabouri's rehab time took longer than originally expected and after starting the season on the Missoula Opening Day roster, he went home to continue to build up his arm for the demanding rigors of the season. He joins the PaddleHeads healthy and ready to make an immediate impact.

Missoula starts a six-game road trip Friday in Idaho Falls. After three games against the Chukars over the weekend, Missoula will go to Boise and face the Hawks Monday through Wednesday.

The PaddleHeads return home for the final homestand of the regular season on Thursday, September 7th.

Missoula will host the Glacier Range Riders on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, September 7th through 9th for the final three regular season home games of the season.

The Pioneer League playoffs begin on Monday, September 11th as the Missoula PaddleHeads play a yet unknown opponent in the best of three Northern Division Series. The playoff bound PaddleHeads currently sit with the best record in the Pioneer League at 61-26, over 11 games better than the rest of the league.

Missoula qualified playoffs as the North Division 1st Half Champion. They are currently 1 game ahead of the Billings Mustangs with 9 games remaining for the 2nd Half Title which would be a league record 6th straight regular season half championships should they win it. Missoula will host Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) of the Northern Division Series on Wednesday, September 13th and Thursday, September 14th, respectively. The winner of the Northern Division Series will advance to the Pioneer League Championship Series.

The complete Pioneer League playoff schedule is as follows:

Pioneer League Northern Division Series - Best 2 of 3

9/11 - Monday - Game 1 - North Division Series @ TBA

9/12 - Tuesday - Off Day for travel

9/13 - Wednesday - Game 2 - North Division Series @ Missoula

9/14 - Thursday - Game 3 - North Division Series @ Missoula - If Necessary

Pioneer League Championship Series - Best 2 of 3

9/16 - Saturday - Game 1 - Pioneer League Championship Series @ Southern Division Opponent

9/17 - Sunday - Off Day for travel

9/18 - Monday - Game 2 - Pioneer League Championship Series @ Missoula

9/19 - Tuesday - Game 3 - Pioneer League Championship Series @ Missoula - If Necessary

