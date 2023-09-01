8th Inning Rally Leads Chukars Past PaddleHeads

September 1, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







IDAHO FALLS, ID, The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 3-game set on the road opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars on Friday night. The PaddleHeads would fall behind in the early going by a sizable deficit for the 2nd night in a row trailing 5-0 after 1. The PaddleHeads would pick themselves up after this sequence however, outscoring Idaho Falls 8-1 in a stretch from the 2nd to the top of the 8th. Missoula would even take its first lead of the contest behind a clutch home run in the top of the 8th. With seemingly all the momentum in their corner, Missoula would see things slip away in the bottom of the 8th in seemingly a blink of an eye.

In a wild sequence, Idaho Falls would see 9 base runners in a row reach base in the bottom of the 8th inning. As a result the Chukars would tally 8-runs in the frame to regain the lead after falling behind in the top half. Hunter Hudson's swing to clear the bases with a double would prove to be the biggest swing as Idaho Falls would bring 12 batters to the plate. This allowed Idaho Falls to grab the momentum in this 3-game set early taking home a game 1 win by a score of 14-8.

