11 in a Row

The Mustangs pick up their 11th win in a row after defeating Ogden 7-5.

Luke Trueman received the win tossing six strong innings giving up four runs on seven hits, but he tossed five scoreless this evening. He also picked up a season high in strikeouts with five.

The Mustangs took an early lead in the third with a RBI single by Mikey Edie with two outs in the third to bring home Emmanuel Sanchez. Edie scored on a wild pitch later in the inning to go ahead 2-0.

The Mustangs added on in the next two innings. Alejandro Figueredo and Blake Evans both singled to lead off the inning, and Mitch Moralez drew a 3-1 walk. Brady West brought both Figueredo and Evans home on a two-strike single to make it 4-0. In the fifth, Taylor Lomack, Gabe Wurtz, and John Michael Faile singled to load the bases. Evans brought home Lomack on a sac fly and Moralez brought home Wurtz on a single to go up 6-0.

In the sixth, Trueman gave up a leadoff single to Rafael Narea, and a double to Josh Broughton. Cameron Phelts walked, and Reese Alexiades offered at first pitch in the next at-bat for a grand slam over the left field wall to give the Raptors life and brought the score to 6-4. Trueman worked through the rest of the inning without trouble.

Jacob Stobart came out of the pen for the Mustangs in the seventh. The southpaw faced the minimum through two-plus innings without a baserunner. In the bottom of the eighth, the Mustangs picked up some insurance. A single by Sanchez led off the frame, Edie moved him to second on a sac bunt, Wurtz brought home Sanchez on a two-out RBI single to go up 7-4.

Stobart also sent down the next two batters he saw in the ninth, but Dakota Connors reached on an error by Moralez at second base. Connors came around to score on good base running, plus a wild pitch. The Mustangs pulled Stobart after he gave up a full count walk to Logan Williams.

Nate Jenkins struck out pinch hitter Dave Toftland on a 1-2 count to end the game.

The Mustangs have now won 11 in a row and they keep pace with Missoula in the second-half title chase. Their push continues Saturday evening at 6:10 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 KBLG or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

