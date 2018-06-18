Chuck Taylor Takes TL Player of the Week

Arkansas Travelers outfielder Chuck Taylor was named Texas League Player of the Week for June 11-17 it was announced today by league President Tim Purpura. Taylor batted .400 last week with a .452 on-base percentage and .600 slugging percentage for a 1.052 OPS for the week. He drew four walks, hit two doubles, a homer and drove in seven. The homerun was his first of the season and came off rehabbing big leaguer Greg Holland to give the Travs a late lead in last Friday's game at Springfield.

For the season, Taylor is hitting .298/.373/.373 with a .746 OPS. He has twelve doubles, a triple, a homer and 31 runs batted in. He was taken by the Mariners in the minor league rule 5 draft in December of 2016 after originally being a fourth round pick of the Diamondbacks out of high school in 2012. Four other Travs have won league weekly awards this season including outfielder Braden Bishop and pitchers Johendi Jiminan and Nathan Bannister.

Taylor and the Travs return home to Dickey-Stephens Park after the Texas League All-Star Break to begin an six game homestand on Thursday June 28 with a 7:10 first pitch against Corpus Christi. For all the latest information or to purchase tickets for Travs games, log on to travs.com.

