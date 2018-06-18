Big Ninth Inning Propels Riders to 5-4 Win in Midland

FRISCO, Texas - On the strength of a three-run ninth inning, the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, defeated the Midland RockHounds 5-4 Monday at Security Bank Ballpark.

BIG MOMENTS

* With a 2-2 tie and the bases loaded in the ninth, three runs scored on a Midland fielding error to put the Riders ahead for good.

* Luis Yander La O went 3-for-4 and drove in the first run of the game with an RBI double in the second. He also scored a pair of runs to help the Riders get the win.

* Starter Pedro Payano turned in another quality start, allowing two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Luis Yander La O: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R

* Anthony Gose: 2-for-4, 2 R

* Pedro Payano: 6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

NEWS AND NOTES

* La O tied season-highs in hits (3) and runs (2) Monday.

* Anthony Gose made his first start in the field for the Riders, playing flawless center field.

* Monday's game marked the final game of the first half. The standings will reset Tuesday, as the Riders begin their push for a second-half title.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Midland, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Probables: RHP Tyler Davis (0-6, 7.50) vs. RHP Norge Ruiz (3-5, 4.43)

Video: MiLB.tv

Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

