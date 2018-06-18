Drillers Announce Jack White Concert at ONEOK Field

The Drillers are excited to announce that ONEOK Field will be hosting award-winning musician, singer and songwriter Jack White in concert! The show is being co-managed in partnership with SMG-Tulsa, operators of the BOK Center, and is scheduled for Monday, September 17, 2018!

Jack White is a founding member of the band White Stripes (their most-popular song being "Seven Nation Army", now a staple heard inside sports stadiums and arenas all over the world), he has recorded three solo albums (all having reached number one on the Billboard album charts), and he has earned 12 Grammy Awards.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public, Friday, June 22 at 10:00 am. To order please call 800-745-3000.

For more information about the event please visit www.bokcenter.com.

