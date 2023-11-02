Christmas at Clipper Magazine Stadium

Christmas Tree Lane, a free event, is now back for its fourth year from December 1st- 23rd! Guests can take in over 100 Christmas Trees that have been sponsored by local businesses in support of local nonprofits that will be displayed along the first and third base concourses. As visitors come to the stadium for the many holiday festivities, they can vote for trees and each vote is a donation directly to the nonprofit.

Throughout the month there will be many festive activities including weekly theme nights:

- Every Night We Are Open: Free pictures with Santa from 6-9pm.

- Tuesday's: Toy Drive Tuesdays -Toys collected will benefit families across multiple programs within CAP, including Thrive to Five, Teen ELECT, and our DVS Safe House

- Wednesday's: Wet Nose Wednesdays presented by Subaru

- Thursday's: Take pictures with Live Reindeer from 6-8pm. Sponsored by GloFiber

- Friday's: Take pictures with a Holiday Character

- Saturday's: Read stories with Mrs. Claus from 6-9pm.

- Sunday's: Free Gift Wrapping from 6-9pm.

Festive treats including hot food (popcorn chicken, soft pretzels...), snacks, sweet treats and drinks will be available for purchase. Along with access to the Kreider Farms Kids Park playground, carousel, and mini golf course.

For more information please visit the Lancaster Barnstormers website https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/non-game-day-stadium-events/christmas-tree-lane/

