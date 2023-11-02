High Point Rockers Select Infielder Abreu in ALPB Dispersal Draft
November 2, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release
HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers on Thursday selected infielder Osvaldo Abreu in the Atlantic League's Dispersal Draft. The draft was held for clubs to select the rights to players from the Spire City Ghost Hounds. Spire City will take a one-year hiatus from the Atlantic League in 2024.
The Rockers, with the best winning percentage in the Atlantic League, had the 10th pick in the draft which went three rounds. High Point passed in the second and third rounds.
Abreu is a 29-year-old infielder from the Dominican Republic who hit .269 with 13 homers and 43 RBI for Spire City in 2023. He had spent nine seasons with affiliated clubs including eight years in the Washington Nationals' farm system.
Abreu was used at second base, shortstop and third base by the Ghost Hounds in 2023.
The Rockers open the 2024 season at Lexington on April 25 and will open at home against Charleston on Tuesday, April 30.
ALPB DISPERSAL DRAFT
FIRST ROUND
1 Hagerstown OF Leobaldo Cabrera
2 Lexington INF Jose Marmolejos
3 Staten Island OF Craig Dedelow
4 Charleston pass
5 Lancaster pass
6 So. Maryland C Raudy Read
7 Long Island INF Luke Becker
8 York RHP Donald Goodson
9 Gastonia INF Eddy Diaz
10 High Point INF Osvaldo Abreu
SECOND ROUND
11 Hagerstown RHP Max Povse
12 Lexington RHP Dustin Beggs
13 Staten Island RHP Matt Reitz
14 Charleston pass
15 Lancaster pass
16 So. Maryland pass
17 Long Island RHP Dovydas Neverauskas
18 York pass
19 Gastonia RHP Theo McDowell
20 High Point pass
THIRD ROUND
21 Hagerstown pass
22 Lexington pass
23 Staten Island RHP Brendan Medoro
24 Charleston pass
25 Lancaster pass
26 So. Maryland pass
27 Long Island RHP Victor Capellan
28 York pass
29 Gastonia RHP Nate Peden
30 High Point pass
FOURTH ROUND
31 Staten Island pass
32 Long Island pass
33 Gastonia pass
