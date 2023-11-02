High Point Rockers Select Infielder Abreu in ALPB Dispersal Draft

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers on Thursday selected infielder Osvaldo Abreu in the Atlantic League's Dispersal Draft. The draft was held for clubs to select the rights to players from the Spire City Ghost Hounds. Spire City will take a one-year hiatus from the Atlantic League in 2024.

The Rockers, with the best winning percentage in the Atlantic League, had the 10th pick in the draft which went three rounds. High Point passed in the second and third rounds.

Abreu is a 29-year-old infielder from the Dominican Republic who hit .269 with 13 homers and 43 RBI for Spire City in 2023. He had spent nine seasons with affiliated clubs including eight years in the Washington Nationals' farm system.

Abreu was used at second base, shortstop and third base by the Ghost Hounds in 2023.

The Rockers open the 2024 season at Lexington on April 25 and will open at home against Charleston on Tuesday, April 30.

ALPB DISPERSAL DRAFT

FIRST ROUND

1 Hagerstown OF Leobaldo Cabrera

2 Lexington INF Jose Marmolejos

3 Staten Island OF Craig Dedelow

4 Charleston pass

5 Lancaster pass

6 So. Maryland C Raudy Read

7 Long Island INF Luke Becker

8 York RHP Donald Goodson

9 Gastonia INF Eddy Diaz

10 High Point INF Osvaldo Abreu

SECOND ROUND

11 Hagerstown RHP Max Povse

12 Lexington RHP Dustin Beggs

13 Staten Island RHP Matt Reitz

14 Charleston pass

15 Lancaster pass

16 So. Maryland pass

17 Long Island RHP Dovydas Neverauskas

18 York pass

19 Gastonia RHP Theo McDowell

20 High Point pass

THIRD ROUND

21 Hagerstown pass

22 Lexington pass

23 Staten Island RHP Brendan Medoro

24 Charleston pass

25 Lancaster pass

26 So. Maryland pass

27 Long Island RHP Victor Capellan

28 York pass

29 Gastonia RHP Nate Peden

30 High Point pass

FOURTH ROUND

31 Staten Island pass

32 Long Island pass

33 Gastonia pass

