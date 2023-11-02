ALPB Holds Dispersal Draft

(New York) - The Atlantic League on Thursday held a dispersal draft for the rights to players whose rights were held by the Spire City Ghost Hounds. Spire City will take a one-year hiatus from the Atlantic League in 2024.

The drafting club now owns the rights to negotiate with each of the players it drafted.

Hagerstown had the first pick and selected outfielder Leobaldo Cabrera. Cabrera was named to the 2023 Postseason All-Star team after hitting .294 and finishing second in the league with 34 home runs and third with 100 RBI. He was also on the Ballpark Digest Mid-Season All-Star team.

Lexington selected infielder Jose Marmolejos with the second pick. Marmolejos hit 28 homers and drove in 90 runs while adding a .303 average. Marmolejos was the utility player on the Ballpark Digest Mid-Season All-Star team and the DH on the Postseason All-star club.

Outfielder Craig Dedelow was the third pick by Staten Island. He hit .281 with 26 homers and 78 RBI while adding 34 stolen bases. Dedelow is one of just 11 players in league history in the 20-30 club.

After Charleston and Lancaster passed, Southern Maryland selected catcher Raudy Read (.305, 20 HR, 53 RBI) while Long Island drafted infielder Luke Becker (.231, 16, 41) with the seventh selection.

York had the eighth pick and took RHP Donald Goodson who was 1-2 with a 7.63 ERA in 45 appearances with Spire City and Lancaster, compiling four saves on the year.

The ninth pick went to Gastonia which selected infielder Eddy Diaz (.295, 1, 10) while High Point made infielder Osvaldo Abreu (.269, 13, 43) the 10th and final pick of the first round.

The Atlantic League's 2024 season will open on Thursday, April 25. The 126-game schedule will run through September 15. The ALPB line-up in 2024 will include a number of changes with the introduction of the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars who will join the North Division. The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will move to the South Division.

ALPB DISPERSAL DRAFT

FIRST ROUND

1 Hagerstown OF Leobaldo Cabrera

2 Lexington INF Jose Marmolejos

3 Staten Island OF Craig Dedelow

4 Charleston pass

5 Lancaster pass

6 So. Maryland C Raudy Read

7 Long Island INF Luke Becker

8 York RHP Donald Goodson

9 Gastonia INF Eddy Diaz

10 High Point INF Osvaldo Abreu

SECOND ROUND

11 Hagerstown RHP Max Povse

12 Lexington RHP Dustin Beggs

13 Staten Island RHP Matt Reitz

14 Charleston pass

15 Lancaster pass

16 So. Maryland pass

17 Long Island RHP Dovydas Neverauskas

18 York pass

19 Gastonia RHP Theo McDowell

20 High Point pass

THIRD ROUND

21 Hagerstown pass

22 Lexington pass

23 Staten Island pass

24 Charleston pass

25 Lancaster pass

26 So. Maryland pass

27 Long Island RHP Victor Capellan

28 York pass

29 Gastonia RHP Nate Peden

30 High Point pass

FOURTH ROUND

31 Staten Island pass

32 Long Island pass

33 Gastonia pass

