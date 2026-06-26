Christine Sinclair Delivering in the 2021 Challenge Cup Final
Published on June 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 25, 2026
- Utah Royals FC Announce the Addition of Assistant Coach Jessie Van Den Broek to 2026 Coaching Staff - Utah Royals FC
- Gotham FC Faces Kansas City Current in 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
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- World Cup Champion Emily Sonnett Signs Multi-Year Extension with Gotham FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
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