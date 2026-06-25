World Cup Champion Emily Sonnett Signs Multi-Year Extension with Gotham FC

Published on June 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - U.S. Women's National Team veteran defender Emily Sonnett has signed a contract extension with Gotham FC through the 2028 NWSL season, the club announced Thursday in partnership with Dove.

Sonnett, 32, joined Gotham FC ahead of the 2024 season and has quickly established herself as a cornerstone of the club's back line. In 2025, she anchored one of the NWSL's top defenses, as Gotham allowed just 25 goals in 26 matches - the second-fewest in the league - while leading the team to a club-record 11 clean sheets.

"I'm really excited to continue with Gotham FC," Sonnett said. "This is a special group that holds itself to a high standard every day. I'm looking forward to building on what we've started here."

"Emily has been an essential part of our team's success," said Yael Averbuch West, the president of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "Her quality, consistency and standard of excellence have been incredibly valuable to our group, and we're excited to have her continue with Gotham FC."

Sonnett has continued to play a key role for Gotham FC in 2026, making eight regular season appearances, including five starts. This season, she also surpassed 200 career appearances across all NWSL competitions and 15,000 regular-season minutes, adding to one of the league's most accomplished résumés.

A constant presence, Sonnett appeared in and started all 26 regular-season matches in 2025, tying the club's single-season appearance record and setting a new mark for starts. She also played a key role in a historic defensive performance against Seattle Reign FC, where Gotham allowed just one shot - the fewest conceded in a match in club history.

Beyond her defensive impact, Sonnett ranked third in the NWSL in total passes (1,520) and second in successful passes (1,359). She also placed fifth in possession won in the defensive third (71) and seventh in touches (1,775), underscoring her influence in all phases of play.

During the 2025 postseason, Sonnett further cemented her place among the league's most accomplished playoff performers. She appeared in and started her fifth NWSL Championship, tying league records, and extended her all-time playoff marks to 17 games played, 17 starts and 1,679 minutes. She has reached a final with four different clubs and has now won NWSL titles with three.

Across all competitions with Gotham FC, Sonnett has made 77 appearances, including 70 starts, totaling 6,317 minutes with four assists. Her performances during the 2025 campaign earned her NWSL Best XI Second Team honors.

On the international stage, Sonnett has been a consistent presence for the United States Women's National Team, winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and earning Olympic gold in 2024 and bronze in 2021. She has also won two Concacaf Women's Championships, the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup and a record eight SheBelieves Cup titles - the most of any player in tournament history.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 25, 2026

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