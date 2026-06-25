Utah Royals FC Announce the Addition of Assistant Coach Jessie Van Den Broek to 2026 Coaching Staff

Published on June 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - URFC announced today the addition of assistant coach Jessie van den Broek to the 2026 technical staff.

The Dutchwoman brings experience from several levels of soccer across Europe. Her coaching journey has steadily progressed through commitment to player development, making her a strong addition to the Royals as the club continues to build for the future.

After gaining coaching experience at various levels, van den Broek made the jump to professional soccer in Germany's Bundesliga, joining as an assistant coach and second in command to head coach Robert de Pauw and helping to support the club in its sixth place finish during the 2023-24 season. After a year and a half in Germany, she followed de Pauw to England, joining the coaching staff of Aston Villa Women, continuing to expand her experience in one of Europe's top leagues.

In 2025, van den Broek returned to her native country of the Netherlands to join the coaching staff of HERA United, the country's first stand-alone women's soccer club. Her work with HERA United further strengthened her coaching abilities and her dedication to the women's game. Following the conclusion of the club's season in May 2026, she has now accepted her first position overseas, joining the Utah Royals, bringing the international experience and diverse coaching background with her.

Away from the pitch, van den Broek attended Radbound University in the Netherlands, earning a bachelor's degree in Public Administration. She also earned an A Licence through the Union of European Football Associations in 2025. Her combination of education and coaching credentials, along with her experience in Germany, England and the Netherlands gives Utah Royals FC a coach with high-level experience and a proven commitment to the game of women's soccer.

The Royals return to NWSL play on July 5 to take on the Chicago Stars at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. MT. The match is available to watch on CBS Sports Network and KMYU.







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