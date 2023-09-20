Christian Horn Named Utah Grizzlies Assistant Coach

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced that Christian Horn will be the new assistant coach for the 2023-2024 season.

Last season Horn was an assistant coach with the EIHL's Cardiff Devils, who finished with a record of 29-14-6-5.

As a player Horn played professionally for 5 seasons. He was traded to the Grizzlies from the Indy Fuel on March 5, 2020. Horn made his Grizzlies debut on March 7, 2020 and scored a goal in Utah's 7-4 win at Rapid City. The following season he appeared in 24 games for Utah, scoring 7 points (2 goals, 5 assists). He also has professional experience with the ECHL's Rapid City Rush, Norfolk Admirals, South Caroling Stingrays, Indy Fuel and Pensacola, Fayetteville and Peoria of the SPHL.

Christian played at St Lawrence University for 2 seasons from 2014-2016, scoring 11 goals and 15 assists in 62 games.

The Grizzlies 2 preseason games have been announced. Utah will face Idaho on Friday, October 13th at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls at 7:00 pm. On October 14th Utah will play Idaho at Idaho Central Arena in Boise at 7:05 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies regular season and playoff home games are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

