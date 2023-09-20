Mariners Add Makara, Arvanitis

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners continued building their 2023-24 preseason roster, adding forward Branden Makara and goaltender Brad Arvanitis. Both players come to Maine with previous ECHL experience.

Makara is a 26-year-old forward from Ottawa, ON, who split time between the Orlando Solar Bears and Southern Professional Hockey League's Pensacola Ice Flyers in 2022-23. In 16 games for Orlando, he scored two goals, while adding one assist. With Pensacola, he skated in 25 games, putting up nine points (seven goals, two assists).

Makara played collegiately in both the U.S. and Canada, for NCAA DI Colorado College from 2016-18 and the University of Ottawa, of USports from 2020-22. He spent his junior hockey career in the Central Canadian Hockey League, playing for the Gloucester Rangers and Cumberland Grads. In his final season of 2015-16, he exceeded a point per game, posting 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 60 games.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to play for the Mariners," said Makara. "I saw the team compete last year during their road trip in the South Division and I was impressed by the speed and simplicity of their game under Coach Wallin. When the opportunity presented itself, I knew this was a great fit and that I could contribute and add to that style of game play. I've heard great things about the city of Portland and I love the ocean. I am excited to be a part of this group and win plenty of games this season."

The first goaltender signed to the roster is 26-year-old Brad Arvanitis. After attending NCAA DIII Babson College, Arvanitis turned pro in the spring of 2022, when he joined the Rapid City Rush. His career got off to a strong start, as he posted a 3-1-1 record with a 2.80 GAA and a .922 SV%. In 2022-23, he appeared for three ECHL teams: the Rush, the Tulsa Oilers, and the Wichita Thunder. He spent most of the season in the SPHL, also with Pensacola. There, he went 9-6-2, with a 2.71 GAA and a .919 SV%. He also played two playoff games for the Ice Flyers.

At Babson, Arvanitis collected multiple awards, including NCAA DIII (ACHA) Third Team All-American and NEHC Second Team All-Conference in 2019-20. He was also named to the NEHC All-Tournament team in 2021-22, as Babson won the conference championship.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to play for the Maine Mariners," said Arvanitis. "I've only heard outstanding things about my teammates, staff, and the fans. As a local New Englander it is very exciting to play for an organization so close to home."

A total of 17 players have now been announced to the 2023-24 Mariners preseason roster, which can be viewed here.

The regular season begins October 20th, 2023 in Trois-Rivieres, QC against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, with the home opener presented by Evergreen Credit Union on Saturday, October 21st at 6 PM, also against the Lions. The full schedule for the 2023-24 season, presented by Hannaford to Go, can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and 10-ticket flex plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale in October.

