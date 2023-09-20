Stingrays Add Bradey Williston as Head Equipment Manager

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Wednesday that the club has officially named Bradey Williston as the team's new Head Equipment Manager.

Williston, 26, is a native of Saint John, New Brunswick, and he joins the Stingrays after spending the past four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He was an Assistant Equipment Manager for his hometown Saint John Sea Dogs for three seasons before serving as the Head Equipment Manager for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 2022-23. Williston won a Memorial Cup Championship with the Sea Dogs in 2022.

Williston is currently in Washington working the Capitals' 2023 rookie camp. Williston will also work the Capitals' 2023 training camp before returning to South Carolina in early October.

Growing up, Williston supported the Saint John Flames of the AHL. He frequently attended their games with his grandfather, who had season tickets. Williston has always wanted to work in professional hockey and said the opportunity to work for the Stingrays is a dream come true.

"I am very excited about this opportunity with the Stingrays," said Williston. "I have always wanted to work in pro hockey and make a career out of it. I have heard nothing but amazing things about the Stingrays organization and the city of Charleston."

Williston graduated from the University Of New Brunswick with a Business Degree in 2021.

The Stingrays will open the 2023-24 season on October 21 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

