Oilers, Bondarenko Agree to Tryout Deal

September 20, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the signing of forward Ivan Bondarenko to a Professional Tryout Offer (PTO).

Bondarenko, 26, attends Oilers training camp following a 54-point (15G, 39A) 57-game campaign with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL. Bondarenko's points total ranked second on the team. The creative forward boasts 100 points (29G, 71A) in 104 SPHL games and has four games of ECHL experience with the Wichita Thunder.

Prior to his time in the SPHL, Bondarenko spent 58 games with Columbus of the FPHL, compiling 62 points (28G, 34A) for the River Dragons - winning an FPHL title in 2021.

Tulsa is not the Moscow native's first experience in Oklahoma, having represented the Oklahoma City Jr. Blazers from 2016-18, racking up a dizzying 235 points (109G, 126A) in 117 games. The 5'9, 168 lbs. forward also spent time in the NAHL and GMHL.

The Oilers will play two preseason games in 2023. Starting on the road against the Allen Americans at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. The Oilers return to Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center, hosting the Americans in the second game of a home-and-home series.

Tulsa opens its season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

