Christian Del Bianco with a Huge Game in Goal

April 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video







Christian Del Bianco stops 37 shots and leads Vancouver to their FOURTH win in a row, taking down Albany 10-4.

