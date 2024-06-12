Chris Peters Completes Seven Years as Fort Myers Team President

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels' Team President Chris Peters will complete his successful tenure with the club this Saturday, June 15.

Peters is stepping down after seven seasons with the Fort Myers franchise, returning home to his residence in St. John's to spend more time with his children and decide on his next professional pursuit.

"It's very bittersweet and emotional," Peters said. "I've loved every second of working here. I've made some great friends that I'll hopefully keep in touch for a lifetime. I'm not sure what the next chapter looks like, but I'm very excited to have my kids by my side throughout my future endeavors."

Chris has spent the overwhelming majority of his life working in professional baseball, debuting as a bat boy for the Clearwater Phillies in 1994. He first arrived in Fort Myers as Assistant Manager, Food & Beverage in 2007. After one year at Hammond Stadium, Peters spent the next 10 years in the Southern League with the Jacksonville Suns (2007-15) and New Orleans Zephyrs / Baby Cakes (2015-17).

Peters has overseen corporate partnerships throughout his tenure in Fort Myers, arriving as the Miracle's General Manager at the conclusion of the 2017 season. Promoted to Team President after the return of baseball in 2021, Peters has worked tirelessly to build a fun and robust promotional schedule for the Southwest Florida community to enjoy.

"As our ownership group took over the day-to-day operations of the organization, Chris Peters provided a wealth of institutional knowledge and a tremendous amount of stability," Mussels' Managing Partner John Martin said. "Chris is leaving the organization in a great place, which is much appreciated and tells you all you need to know about Chris as an individual."

Peters helped build and maintain significant fan favorites while with the Mussels. Working with the SanCap Chamber of Commerce, Peters helped expand the longstanding tradition of Islands' Night. The 2024 Islands' Night game remains the most-attended game so far this season. The 2023 Islands Night marked the first major community event for coastal residents following the devastation of Hurricane Ian, with proceeds from the jersey auction going to recovery efforts.

He was also instrumental in scheduling many celebrity appearances, including several characters from NBC's hit show "The Office." In 2022, Carole Baskin made an appearance at Hammond Stadium as part of "Big Cat Rescue Night," throwing out the first pitch. Peters also helped schedule several concerts at Hammond Stadium and was the creator of many of the exciting theme nights and nightly discounts made available to the baseball fans of Southwest Florida.

"I always wanted our decisions to keep the fans first, and I'm going to really miss the fans here in Fort Myers," Peters said. "They are some of the best fans in the country. The relationships I've built with some of our fans and sponsors is something I hope will last a lifetime."

Peters' responsibilities will be absorbed within the existing Mussels' front office for the remainder of the 2024 season, when additional hires and restructuring will be considered. Some of his role will fall upon the shoulders of his lifelong friend, Mussels' General Manager Judd Loveland.

Loveland and Peters met in pre-school at the age of two and worked together as bat boys for the Clearwater Phillies throughout their teenage years. They reciprocated the roles of "Best Man" at each other's weddings.

"The last six years has been a dream come true," Loveland said. "To work alongside your best friend - Chris has taught me a lot along the way, and I am appreciative of his friendship in running our organization. I'm happy that Chris can leave on his terms and leave with the franchise in a better place than he found it."

Loveland and Peters' leadership through the COVID pandemic proved critical to the franchise's success as the Mussels entered the PDL era in 2021. Their tireless work ethic, obvious chemistry, and consistent positive presence made the transition out of the pandemic as smooth as possible.

"Nobody has spent more hours at Hammond Stadium over the last four years than Chris and Judd," Mussels' Broadcasting & Media Relations Manager John Vittas said. "While COVID proved to be debilitating to many sports franchises, Judd and Chris effectively built the Mussels' front office back up by hiring and mentoring several quality members of our front office."

The Fort Myers franchise placed Top-3 in attendance in the Florida State League during all six seasons under Peters' leadership. They've already recorded four crowds of 3,000+ fans in 2024.

"I couldn't have asked for better partners than the Minnesota Twins and Lee County. Their commitment to the Mussels have helped make the Lee Health Sports Complex the place to be in the spring and summer in Southwest Florida," Peters said.

Peters earned his bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University of Florida in 2005 and added a master's in Sports Management in 2006. He continued working for the Phillies in a variety of roles throughout his college career and spent one year as a media relations intern for the New York Yankees.

After his one season in Fort Myers, Chris climbed the ladder with the Jacksonville Suns. After two seasons as the Director of Food & Beverage, Peters was promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2009. After another two years, he was named the General Manager of the Suns.

"I want to thank Peter Bragan Jr. for turning over the keys to a very successful Double-A team to a 28-year-old," Peters said. "His mentorship and friendship have meant the world to me. I'd also to thank the late, great Lou Schwechheimer for employing a vast wealth of knowledge on me in a short time. Special thanks to Jason Hochberg for bringing me to Fort Myers and his great leadership. And of course, thank you to John Martin for being a great visionary with our brand and always believing in me."

Peters became a hit in Jacksonville for his creative and edgy theme nights, many of which still earn clicks on YouTube and various social media platforms.

"What I'll cherish the most is the memories of seeing all the fans leaving with smiles on their face after a fireworks game or another great promotional night," Peters said.

Chris was named the 2014 Southern League Executive of the Year and as the chairman of the league's marketing committee for three years. Following a regime change in Jacksonville, Chris spent two years as the Director of Sales for the New Orleans Baby Cakes before settling in Fort Myers in 2017.

"The biggest thanks goes out to all of my coworkers that have been working alongside me for the past 20+ years," Peters said. "It's some of the best friendships that I know I'll have for as long as I live. I've pulled tarp with a lot of people, and I love them all. I know there will be many great Mussels memories. The future of the Mussels is very bright, and I know it's in great hands."

