Mets, Hammerheads Postponed on Wednesday
June 12, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
St. Lucie Mets News Release
JUPITER, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. This is the first postponement for the Mets this season.
