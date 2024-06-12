Wednesday's Mussels-Tigers Doubleheader Postponed Due to Weather

June 12, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Wednesday's doubleheader between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Lakeland Flying Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather at the Lee Health Sports Complex.

One game will be made up on Thursday, June 13 as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:35 p.m. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

The second game will be made up on Saturday, June 15. Saturday's doubleheader will begin at 3:35 p.m. Gates will open at 3 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

All tickets to Wednesday's doubleheader can be redeemed for a ticket to any other Mussels' game in 2024.

