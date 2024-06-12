Dunedin Sweeps Doubleheader from Bradenton

DUNEDIN, FL - Dunedin extended its win streak to five games by taking both games of its series opening doubleheader from Bradenton; 8-4 in game one, and 2-1 in game two on Wednesday evening at TD Ballpark.

The Blue Jays' record now stands at 31-28 - marking the first time the team has been three games over .500 since April 21.

In game one, the Blue Jays claimed an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Robert Robertis started the scoring with a sac fly in his first plate appearance with the D-Jays this season. Then, with Jean Joseph on second base, Bryce Arnold lined a two-run home run to left.

The lead was swiftly erased, as the Marauders opened the top of the third with four consecutive hits; highlighted by and RBI triple from Jeral Toledo, an RBI double from Keiner Delgado, then a two-run, go-ahead homer from Omar Alfonzo.

Jays starter Jorge Bautista exited after the third, giving way for Eliander Alcalde, who delivered back-to-back scoreless innings.

Dunedin rallied to break the game open in the bottom of the fifth. Each of the first five batters reached. Arnold, who opened the frame with a walk, tied the game by scoring on a wild pitch. The stretch was capped by a go-ahead RBI infield single from Alexis Hernandez.

Later in the inning, Joseph poked a two-RBI single to shallow left that grew the lead to 8-4.

Irv Carter finished out game one with two scoreless innings of his own.

In the nightcap, pitching took center stage, as both starters went five innings or more and allowed just one earned run.

The Jays scored early run support for starter Juaron Watts-Brown, as Edward Duran drove in Hernandez on an RBI single.

The 1-0 lead didn't last long, as Javier Rivas poked an opposite-field, solo homer to knot the game at one.

The home run was the only damage Watts-Brown would allow in five innings of work, punching out five while allowing just two hits.

Antwone Kelly, Bradenton's hurler, did his best to match. The righthander pitched all six frames for the Marauders but surrendered the game's deciding run in unearned fashion - a throwing error by catcher Axiel Plaz that allowed Tucker Toman to score in the fourth -inning - to take the loss.

Kai Peterson wrapped up a flawless day for Dunedin's bullpen with a two-inning save, featuring five strikeouts.

The series with Bradenton continues Thursday evening, with a single, nine-inning game scheduled for 6:30pm. Tickets are available now, online at DunedinBlueJays.com.

