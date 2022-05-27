Chourio's Walk-Off Lifts Pescados to 3-2 Victory

May 27, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - Jackson Chourio delivered a game-winning single in the eleventh as the Carolina Mudcats, playing as Pescados de Carolina, defeated the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 3-2 in eleven innings on Thursday night at Five County Stadium. The victory was the third straight for the first place Mudcats and lifted Carolina to a 7-2 record in the club's current 12-game homestand.

The Mudcats (24-18) led 2-0 with two-outs in the ninth before the Cannon Ballers (17-25) came back with a game-tying two-run home run from Samil Polanco. The home run was Polanco's third of the season and was hit off reliever Brannon Jordan who had entered in the ninth with a two-run lead. Jordan (2-1) remained in the rest of the way and earned the victory after holding the Cannon Ballers scoreless over the tenth and eleventh innings.

Miguel Segura started for Carolina and held Kannapolis scoreless into the fifth before hitting his pitch limit and leaving the game. Trevor Tietz then worked around a walk while recording an out in the fifth to keep the shutout going. Jeferson Figueroa took over in the sixth and would work around four walks with four strikeouts while holding Kannapolis to just one hit over three scoreless innings. Segura also danced around walks in his start as he struck out seven and scattered two hits.

Kannapolis starter Brooks Gosswein took a no-hitter into the fourth before giving up a double to Jeferson Quero to start the fifth. Chirinos then followed two batters later with a two-run home run as Carolina took its 2-0 lead. The home run was a line drive to right for Chirinos and was his third of the season.

Chourio's game winner in the eleventh followed a leadoff single from Eduardo Garcia. It also scored Jheremy Vargas from third as Vargas moved over there from second after Garcia's leadoff single. The Mudcats also had a leadoff single from Hedbert Perez in the tenth, but did not score in first extra frame while leaving the bases loaded.

Kannapolis also left a man on base in both the tenth and eleventh innings as Jordan worked through both innings without allowing a run. Carolina also recorded an out at the plate in both extra frames and recorded an out at second to take the runner off the bases to start the tenth.

The walk-off victory was Carolina's second in their current 12-game home stand and their third overall this season.

The Mudcats took a 3-0 series lead and remained in first place in the Carolina League North with the Thursday night victory. The series continues on Friday night at Five County Stadium with right-hander Stiven Cruz starting for the Mudcats.

HOME RUNS:

Kannapolis: Polanco (3, 9th inning off Jordan, 1 on, 2 out).

Carolina: Chirinos (3, 5th inning off Gosswein, 1 on, 1 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Chirinos, 1B (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Chourio, CF (Carolina): 1-for-5, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Perez, LF (Carolina): 2-for-4, 0 R, 0 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Polanco, 2B (Kannapolis): 3-for-5, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Smelley, DH (Kannapolis): 1-for-2, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Fish, C (Kannapolis): 1-for-3, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Segura (Carolina): 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 7 SO

Tietz (Carolina): 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO

Figueroa (H, 2) (Carolina): 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO

Jordan (W, 2-1)(BS, 1) (Carolina): 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO

Gosswein (Kannapolis): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

Acevedo (Kannapolis): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Plymell (L, 1-3) (Kannapolis): 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

SCORING:

Mudcats 5th (Mudcats 2, Cannon Ballers 0) -- Jeferson Quero doubles to center field. Hedbert Perez grounds out, Samil Polanco to DJ Gladney, Jeferson Quero to 3rd. Jesus Chirinos hits a home run to right field on a 0-0 pitch, Jeferson Quero scores. Oswel Leones grounds out, Keegan Fish to DJ Gladney. Luis Silva singles to left-center field. Luis Silva steals 2nd base. Jheremy Vargas strikes out swinging.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 9th (Cannon Ballers 2, Mudcats 2) -- Pitcher Change: Brannon Jordan replaces Jefferson Figueroa. Wes Kath strikes out swinging. DJ Gladney struck out looking. Colby Smelley singles to center field. Samil Polanco hits a home run to left-center field on a 1-0 pitch, Colby Smelley scores. Logan Glass strikes out swinging.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 11th (Mudcats 3, Cannon Ballers 2) -- Jheremy Vargas starts inning at 2nd base. Eduardo Garcia singles to left-center field, Jheremy Vargas to 3rd.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.