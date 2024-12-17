CHL Players of the Week Include Wildcats' Desnoyers

December 17, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL's top players as chosen by the member leagues:

OHL

Ryan Roobroeck (2026) had nine points in three road games for the IceDogs. Roobroeck had a monster showing on Dec. 12 with five points (3G, 2A) in a 7-3 win over North Bay where he had his second hat-trick of the season. He had an assist a day later in an 8-4 win over the Soo while on Dec. 15 he registered three points (1G, 2A) in a 6-3 decision over Sudbury. Roobroeck is tied sixth in OHL scoring with 47 points (24 goals) in 31 games.

Between the pipes, Ryerson Leenders (BUF) won all three of his starts. He made 30 saves Dec. 11 in a 6-5 road overtime win against Brampton and followed that up with a 31-save performance against in a 2-1 overtime victory against Barrie. He ended the week by making 33 saves Dec. 15 in a 10-1 win versus Kingston. Leenders is 8-8-1 with a .900 save percentage and 3.47 GAA.

QMJHL

Moncton's Caleb Desnoyers (2025) had five points (2G, 3A) in a pair of games last week. Desnoyers had a goal Dec. 13 as the Wildcats beat the Titan 3-2 in overtime while 24 hours later he had four points (1G, 3A) in a 7-2 win over the Eagles. Desnoyers has 42 points (17 goals) in 26 games and leads the QMJHL with a 1.62 point-per-game average.

Rimouski's William Lacelle was named to the QMJHL's Team of the Week after a pair of wins over Baie-Comeau. On Dec. 13 he stopped all 26 shots to record his third shutout of the season in a 2-0 win while a day later he made 24 saves in a 3-2 victory. Lacelle is 13-1-1 with a .198 GAA and .921 save percentage as a rookie.

WHL

Edmonton's Gracyn Sawchyn (FLA) with eight points in just two games. He had four points (2G, 2A) Dec. 14 in a 7-3 win over Swift Current while a day later he had the same output in a 7-3 victory against Kamloops. Sawchyn leads the Oil Kings in scoring with 42 points this year.

Lethbridge's Jackson Unger won a trio of home starts last week. A WHL champion last season with Moose Jaw, Unger made 17 saves Dec. 11 in a 2-1 win against Saskatoon while on Dec. 13 made 15 saves in a 4-1 win over Red Deer. On Dec. 15 he stopped 25 shots in a 4-1 victory against Medicine Hat. Since he was acquired by the Hurricanes, Unger is 5-0-0 with a 1.80 GAA and .920 save percentage.

