Team of the Week Named for Week 13
December 17, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between December 9 and 15 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
FORWARDS:
Caleb Desnoyers | Moncton Wildcats | 2GP-2G-3A, +1
Jonathan Fauchon | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-3G-1A, +2
Ross Campbell | Charlottetown Islanders | 2GP-2G-2A, +1
DEFENSEMEN:
Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 2GP-1G-1A, +4
Hugo Marcil | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 2GP-1G-1A, +2
GOALTENDER:
William Lacelle | Rimouski Océanic | 2-0-0-0, .962%, 1.00, 1 SO
