Team of the Week Named for Week 13

Here are the players whose outstanding performances between December 9 and 15 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Caleb Desnoyers | Moncton Wildcats | 2GP-2G-3A, +1

Jonathan Fauchon | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-3G-1A, +2

Ross Campbell | Charlottetown Islanders | 2GP-2G-2A, +1

DEFENSEMEN:

Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 2GP-1G-1A, +4

Hugo Marcil | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 2GP-1G-1A, +2

GOALTENDER:

William Lacelle | Rimouski Océanic | 2-0-0-0, .962%, 1.00, 1 SO

