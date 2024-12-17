CSR Publishes First List for the 2025 QMJHL Draft

Following the U18 AAA CCM Challenge held in Châteauguay, last week, QMJHL Scouting Central (CSR) released its initial prospect rankings today in anticipation of the 2025 QMJHL Draft presented by Fenplast.

The CSR's inaugural list features 36 prospects who received an "A" rating this season, indicating their potential as first round selections.

The prospects listed in the initial rankings are presently competing in the provinces covered by the QMJHL: Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Quebec.

The following list presents, in alphabetical order, the top prospects identified by the CSR as of December 17, 2024.

