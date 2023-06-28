Chihuahuas Win Opening Game of Series, 11-8

Albuquerque, NM - El Paso's offense plated multiple runs in three frames, including a five-run third inning that featured a grand slam, and held off a late Isotopes rally en route to an 11-8 victory in game one of the series Wednesday night at RGCU Field.

Topes Scope: -In his first rehab game, Kris Bryant went 1-for-4 with a single, a walk and two strikeouts. He played all nine innings in left field.

-With the loss, the Isotopes are a season-low 22 games below .500. Albuquerque has lost 22 of its last 27 contests.

-Albuquerque falls to 8-6 in series openers and 5-2 at home. The loss ended a three-game winning streak in home series openers. The last loss in a home series opener was May 2 vs. Sugar Land (14-3).

-The Isotopes have now lost seven-straight games, tying the longest losing streak of the season (also: May 27 - June 3). The club has also lost six-straight at home, a season-high.

-El Paso's Matthew Batten belted the first pitch of the game for a homer, the fifth game-opening homer the Isotopes have allowed this season (also: Fernando Tatis Jr., El Paso, two; Blight Madris, Sugar Land, two).

-Albuquerque relented five runs in the fourth frame, the 11th time this season the club has allowed a five-spot in a frame.

-The Chihuahuas' Jantzen Witte walloped a grand slam in the five run fourth, the fifth slam surrendered by Albuquerque this year and second in June (also: Blaze Alexander, June 23).

-Alan Trejo extended his hit streak to nine games while tying a season-high with three hits (twice, both with Colorado). He has a hit in every game he's played in with the club in 2023. His nine-game streak is the third-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League.

-Michael Toglia went 2-for-5 with two homers and six RBI. It's his first multi-homer game since he belted three dingers Aug. 27, 2022, vs. Round Rock while his six RBI establishes a new career-high. He also tallied his 12th multi-hit effort of the year and first since May 27 vs. Round Rock when he had three knocks. Toglia has now homered in three-straight games for the third time in his career (also: July 16-22, 2022 and Aug. 6-9, 2022).

-Toglia's two homer game is the seventh for the Isotopes in 2023 and first since Trevor Boone accomplished the feat May 23 vs. Round Rock.

-Toglia's grand slam was the fifth of the season, first since Toglia accomplished the feat June 17 at Tacoma. Toglia and Aaron Schunk both have two grand slams this season.

-Both teams connected on a grand slam, the fourth time in team history both teams recorded a slam in the same game (also: June 8, 2004; May 18, 2008; May 16, 2018).

-Isotopes starter Ben Braymer allowed nine runs on 10 hits over 5.2 innings pitched. The 10 runs surrendered are tied for the second-most runs allowed by an Albuquerque pitcher this season (three times) while the 10 hits are tied for the third-most relented (five times).

-El Paso starter Anderson Espinoza became the eighth opposing starter to fire 6.0 innings and first since Jairo Solis vs. Sugar Land on June 8.

-Out of the seven-straight losses, five of the contests have had losing margins of five or more.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game two Thursday at 12:05 pm for Summer Youth Program Day. Albuquerque's starter has yet to be determined while El Paso is expected to send Nolan Watson to the mound.

