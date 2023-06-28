OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 28, 2023

June 28, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (0-0/50-23) at Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-0/33-42)

Game #74 of 148/Second Half #1 of 75/Home #37 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Mike Montgomery (0-1, 8.31) vs. SUG-RHP Spencer Arrighetti (NR, -.--)

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers open the second half of the Pacific Coast League season, as well as a six-game road series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field...The Dodgers closed out their homestand with a loss Sunday and look to avoid back-to-back losses for just the second time since May 9...OKC has won three straight road games and is a league-best 25-11 on the road this season.

Last Game: The Las Vegas Aviators scored 10 runs over consecutive innings as they defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 10-6, Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Aviators scored the first three runs of the game in the fourth inning, but the Dodgers responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead. Bryson Brigman and Drew Avans hit RBI singles before the Dodgers loaded the bases and Ryan Ward hit a bases-clearing double out to center field for a 5-3 advantage. Las Vegas then scored seven runs in their next at-bat in the fifth inning, including four runs before an out was recorded. Logan Davidson hit a solo homer and Jordan Díaz gave the Aviators the lead when he connected on a two-run single. Las Vegas added a RBI single by Yohel Pozo and three-run double by Davidson. In the ninth inning, the Dodgers loaded the bases with one out and Kole Calhoun lined a RBI single into right field. With the bases still loaded and the tying run at the plate, Las Vegas pitcher Chad Smith struck out the next two batters to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Mike Montgomery (0-1) opens the series with his fourth start of the season...Montgomery last pitched June 20 against Las Vegas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He allowed four runs and six hits over a season-high 4.0 innings with two walks and one strikeout and did not factor into OKC's 10-5 win...The left-handed pitcher signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers June 7. He started the season with the Acereros Del Norte in the Mexican League after signing with the team in February, but did not appear in a game and elected free agency in April...Over his first three games with OKC, Montgomery has allowed eight runs and 16 hits across 8.2 innings...The 33-year-old spent the 2022 season with Triple-A Syracuse where he made 22 appearances (17 starts), going 2-10 with a 6.72 ERA over 69.2 IP with 54 strikeouts against 33 walks...Montgomery made 183 appearances (70 starts) in MLB from 2015-20 with the Seattle Mariners (2015-16), Chicago Cubs (2016-19) and Kansas City Royals (2019-20) and owns a career 23-24 record and 3.84 ERA and 1.35 WHIP...In 2016, he made 49 appearances with the Mariners and Cubs, posting a 2.52 ERA over 100.0 innings. He earned the save in the Cubs' World Series-clinching Game 7, entering the game in the bottom of the 10th inning and securing the game's final out in Cleveland...Montgomery was originally selected by the Royals with the 36th overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft from William S. Hart High School in Santa Clarita, Calif.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2023: 9-3 2022: 16-8 All-time: 37-23 At SUG: 11-10

The Dodgers and Space Cowboys meet for their third of four series this season and first of the season in Sugar Land...The Dodgers won the first two series of the season in OKC April 11-16, 4-2, and May 16-21, 5-1, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Drew Avans led OKC with 11 hits and 12 runs scored through the first 12 meetings, while Ryan Ward had nine RBI and Michael Busch knocked five doubles. The Dodgers outscored the Space Cowboys, 61-47, through the first two series as they held the Space Cowboys to a .199 AVG, but Sugar Land hit 15 homers compared to OKC's nine...The Dodgers won the 2022 series, 16-8, and went 11-4 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers did not lose back-to-back games to Sugar Land at any point last season...Of last season's 24 total meetings, nine were one-run games and five of 12 meetings so far in 2023 have been decided by one run...The last time OKC played at Constellation Field Aug. 16-21, 2022, four of six games were decided in a team's final at-bat, with three of those games won by the team trailing entering its final at-bat.

Crowning Achievement: The Dodgers clinched the Pacific Coast League's first-half championship as well as a playoff berth June 14. By virtue of winning the first half in the split-season format, the Dodgers will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the winner of the second half (or second-place finisher should the Dodgers also win the second half). The International League will do the same, and each Triple-A league champion will advance to Las Vegas for the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game Sept. 30. The Norfolk Tides won the first-half title in the International League...This is the first time the PCL season has been split into halves during OKC's Bricktown era. OKC last won a PCL division title in 2018 and the team owns 10 PCL division titles and three PCL conference titles since 1998. OKC will seek its first league championship since 1996 this fall...Fellow Dodgers affiliates High-A Great Lakes and Single-A Rancho Cucamonga also won first-half division titles.

Trend Setters: Despite losing two of the last three games and five of the last nine games during their recent 10-game homestand, the Dodgers are 50-23 overall. They own the most wins and best winning percentage among all 120 full-season teams in Minor League Baseball...The Dodgers reached the 50-win mark in 72 games - faster than any PCL team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest a PCL team has reached 50 wins in a season since 2005 was in 77 games, achieved by the 2015 Dodgers and 2011 Sacramento River Cats (50-27)...No other OKC team during the Bricktown era (since 1998) has had fewer than 25 losses through 73 games and the team's best previous record through 73 games was in 2015 when the Dodgers went 48-25...OKC is 28-12 since May 9 and has lost consecutive games just once during the 40-game stretch.

Brigadier Bryson: Infielder Bryson Brigman went 4-for-4 Sunday, recording a game-high four hits (all singles) with a RBI and run scored. The four-hit afternoon matched his season-high total first set June 9 in El Paso and he is the first OKC player this season to record four or more hits in multiple games this season...Over his last seven games, Brigman is 12-for-25 (.480) with two doubles, seven RBI and four multi-hit games...Brigman tied Hunter Feduccia and Devin Mann for a team-best 12 hits during the team's 10-game homestand...In 13 games in June, he is batting .429 (21x49) with four doubles, a triple, 14 RBI, seven runs scored and seven multi-hit games.

In the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia did not play Sunday, but went 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI, walk and two runs scored Saturday. The triple was his first of the season and he has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games, batting .481 (13x27) with four doubles, a triple, seven RBI, eight walks and nine runs scored...During OKC's previous homestand that wrapped up Sunday, Feduccia went 12-for-23 and reached base 19 times in 30 plate appearances. He tallied five multi-hit games over the seven games he played in during the homestand.

Mound Matters: Sunday was the third time in the last 13 games a Dodgers opponent scored double-digit runs, eighth time in the last 11 games an opponent scored five or more runs and 15th time in the last 21 games an opponent scored five or more runs...OKC owns a 5.99 ERA in June - second-lowest in the PCL this month - but significantly higher than their Triple-A-low 3.39 ERA in May...The seven runs scored by Las Vegas in the fifth inning Sunday marked the fourth time this season an OKC opponent scored seven or more runs in an inning and second time it happened in eight games, as the Salt Lake Bees also did it June 16...Las Vegas had 12 hits Sunday, marking the third straight game they recorded double-digit hits and the fifth time in the last six games and ninth time in the last 11 games an OKC opponents finished with 10 or more hits against OKC (119 H total; 10.8 hpg)...The Dodgers have allowed 220 hits in 20 games so far this month after allowing a total of 184 hits in 26 games in May and 197 hits through 26 games in April...The OKC pitching staff issued just two walks Sunday and has allowed a total of five walks over the last four games combined. They've also allowed two or fewer walks in five of the last six games (11 BB total)...Las Vegas went 6-for-13 with RISP Sunday after the Dodgers had held the Aviators 5-for-40 to start the series...The pitching staff recorded 15 strikeouts Sunday, marking the team's fourth game this season with at least 15 punchouts. However, when Las Vegas made contact, the Aviators went 12-for-25 (.480).

Dinger Details:The Dodgers stretch of four straight games with a home run came to an end Sunday as they were held without a home run for just the third time in the last 18 games. The Dodgers have hit 30 homers over the last 18 games, including 13 over their 10-game homestand...On the other hand, the Dodgers allowed a home run Sunday and have allowed six homers in the last three games after not allowing a homer in back-to-back games. The Dodgers have allowed at least two home runs in nine of the last 16 games (23 HR). Overall, the team has allowed 94 home runs through 73 games. Last season the Dodgers did not allow their 94th homer until July 22 in Game 91.

Trending Up:Ryan Ward drove in a team-high three runs Sunday and hit safely in a fifth straight game (5x16). His 13 multi-RBI games this season are tied with Devin Mann for most among Dodgers players and his 50 RBI this season are second-most on the team. Each of his last three hits have gone for extra bases with a double, home run and triple and he is one game shy of matching his season-best six-game hitting streak (May 19-25)...Drew Avans went 3-for-5 Sunday with a RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases. He has hit safely in three straight games (5x14) and in five of his last six games (8x27). Sunday was his fifth game of the season with three or more hits. Avans went deep three times over the last eight games of the homestand and has hit six homers in June - the highest monthly home run total of his career.

Around the Horn: OKC is 10-3 in 2023 series openers with wins in eight of the last nine...The Dodgers are 14-4 over their last 18 road games...Mark Washington pitched two scoreless innings Sunday, allowing one hit with a team-high four strikeouts. Washington has not given up a run over his last eight appearances (18.1 IP), allowing nine hits and four walks with 19 strikeouts, holding opponents 9-for-61 (.148)...Jahmai Jones drew a career-high four walks Sunday to tie for the most by an OKC player this season. His .433 OBP this season ranks fifth in the PCL...David Freitas picked up a hit Sunday to extend his hitting streak to eight games for the longest active streak by an OKC player. During the streak, he is 9-for-32 with two doubles, a home runs six RBI and seven runs scored. He has hit safely in 10 of his 11 games with OKC...The Dodgers outhit Las Vegas, 13-12, Sunday, marking just the third loss all season when outhitting the opponent (36-3). They had won 22 straight games when finishing with more hits until Sunday, with the previous loss May 5 at El Paso.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 28, 2023

OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 28, 2023 - Oklahoma City Dodgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.