Aces Open Second Half with Gusto, Defeat River Cats 7-2

Sacramento, CA - Slade Cecconi led the Aces to prosperity with six extraordinarily effective innings in a 7-2 Reno Aces (1-0) win over the Sacramento River Cats (0-1) Wednesday night at Sutter Health Park.

In his fifth start of the season facing Sacramento, Cecconi was as sharp as ever. The right-hander punched out seven and walked none, allowing just one earned run on a solo homer. Sacramento mustered only five hits off Cecconi in six innings.

The Aces got on the board early with small ball and good fortune. Phillip Evans drove in Dominic Fletcher on a sacrifice fly in the first, P.J. Higgins stole a base and took advantage of a throwing error to score in the second, and Dominic Canzone added a sacrifice fly in the third, scoring Kyle Lewis.

Josh Rojas has had an immediate impact since returning to Reno, both offensively and defensively. Rojas hit his first homer of the season for the Aces in the fifth, a solo blast to right center. Canzone doubled later in the inning to score Lewis and give the Aces a 5-1 lead.

Dominic Fletcher returned to the lineup and notched multiple knocks out of his vaunted leadoff spot, reaching three times and scoring a run. Reno tallied 10 hits and drew six walks in the win. The Aces and River Cats continue their six game series Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Slade Cecconi: 6.0 IP, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 7 K

- Dominic Fletcher: 2-for-4, R, BB

- Josh Rojas: 1-for-5, HR, RBI

- Phillip Evans: 2-for-4, RBI

- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

- Tyler Gilbert: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, K

- Tyler Ferguson: 1.0 IP, 0 R/ER, K

The Aces will return home on the Fourth of July to start a six-game series with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

