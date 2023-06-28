Las Vegas Beats Round Rock 7-5 in Series Opener

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (44-31, 0-1) fell 7-5 against the Las Vegas Aviators (35-40, 1-0) in the series opener from Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Express starter RHP Robert Dugger (3-5, 4.68) earned the loss after allowing five earned runs on six hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Aviators RHP Chase Cohen (2-0, 13.15) collected the win following one inning of scoreless baseball with two hits and one strikeout. RHP Chad Smith earned a save after he threw one inning and allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks

Las Vegas got the bats working in the first frame. With SS Nick Allen and C Tyler Soderstrom aboard, 2B Zack Gelof doubled to score Allen and advance Soderstrom to third base. RF Cody Thomas and 3B Jordan Diaz each came up with a ground out to score a run and the Aviators led 3-0.

Express SS Jonathan Ornelas tacked on the first runs of the night for Round Rock in the second inning. With 1B Blaine Crim aboard after a walk, Ornelas smacked a home run to cut the Las Vegas lead to 3-2.

Diaz made his presence felt in the fourth inning with a solo homer of his own as the Aviators took a 4-2 advantage.

In the sixth inning, LF J.P. Martinez belted a solo home run and pulled Round Rock within a run at 4-3.

The long ball continued to be the theme of the night as Thomas connected for a solo shot and Las Vegas took back a two-run advantage at 5-3.

In the seventh inning, Soderstrom blasted a two-run home run to left center field and the Aviators held a 7-3 lead.

The Round Rock offense wouldn't quit and 2B Justin Foscue delivered a run for the E-Train in the eighth inning. After a one-out walk for Martinez, Foscue ripped a double to cut the Las Vegas lead at 7-4.

In the ninth inning, the Express were down to their last out. DH Brad Miller hammered a solo home run. Round Rock trailed 7-5 but PH Sandro Fabian struck out to end the game.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express RF Elier Hernandez went hitless and snapped his 26-game hitting streak on Wednesday night. His hitting streak is the longest in professional baseball this year. Hernandez went 0-4 and it's the first time he hasn't recorded a hit since May 23. The righty hit .422 (49-116) with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 39 RBI, 31 runs scored and 10 walks during his hitting streak.

2B Justin Foscue had the lone multi-hit game for Round Rock and went 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Wednesday marked the first game for Foscue since he went on the 7-Day Injured List on June 11.

Next up: Round Rock will play game two against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate) on Thursday night from Las Vegas Ballpark at 9:05 p.m. CT. Express RHP Owen White (0-0, 3.60) will take the mound against Aviators RHP Adam Oller (3-3, 6.75).

