Chihuahuas Split Doubleheader in Tacoma Friday

April 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored in each of their first four innings against former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel and beat the Tacoma Rainiers 7-4 Friday in Game 1 of the doubleheader. The teams were playing twice at Cheney Stadium as a result of Thursday's rainout.

Tim Locastro and Donovan Solano both hit their first Chihuahuas home run and both had two hits in the win. Chihuahuas starter Nolan Watson struck out eight batters, which was the most strikeouts by an El Paso pitcher this season. Watson is now in sole possession of the Pacific Coast League lead in wins with four.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 7, Rainiers 4 Final Score (04/26/2024) (milb.com)

Tacoma 3 El Paso 2 - Friday - Game 2

WP: Snead (1-1)

LP: A. Davis (1-2)

S: Kelley (1)

Time: 1:50

Attn: 5,026

The Chihuahuas tied a team record by allowing only one hit but lost to the Rainiers 3-2 in Game 2 of the doubleheader. El Paso starter Gabe Mosser pitched four perfect innings in his second Triple-A start of the year.

El Paso's two runs came on a solo home run by Clay Dungan and an RBI fielder's choice by Bryce Johnson. Dungan's homer came on the first pitch of the game and he now leads the PCL with 28 RBIs. He became the first El Paso player since Daniel Johnson on September 15, 2023 to lead off a first inning with a home run. El Paso second baseman Nate Mondou went 5-for-7 with a double in the doubleheader.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 2, Rainiers 3 Final Score (04/26/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (11-14), Tacoma (15-10)

Next Game: Saturday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (0-1, 6.92) vs. Tacoma RHP Bryan Woo (0-0, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 27, 2024

