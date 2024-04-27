Explosive Seventh Inning Pushes Sugar Land to 8-1 Win

RENO, NV - In what began as a pitcher's duel, the Sugar Land Cowboys (17-8) defeated the Reno Aces (12-12) 8-1 at Greater Nevada Field after a six-run seventh pushed Sugar Land ahead.

RHP Blair Henley (W, 1-1) gave up a solo home run to Albert Almora Jr. in the bottom of the first, but quickly recovered to retire 13 of the next 16 batters, including nine in a row in the second, third and fourth. Henley pitched 6.0 innings of three-hit ball, allowing only one run while producing his first quality start in his Triple-A career. He struck out two in his outing and only walked three, inducing two of the three double plays the Space Cowboys turned tonight.

Reno's starter LHP Blake Walston shut down the Space Cowboys offense, giving up only one run in the fifth after Sugar Land worked runners on the corners and a wild pitch scored the tying run at one apiece. When Walston was relieved by RHP Austin Pope (L, 2-1) in the top of the seventh, the Space Cowboys worked four-straight walks to load the bases and scored their second run to pull ahead of the Aces. RHP Francisco Morales was put in with the bases loaded and no outs and proceeded to throw three wild pitches and walk three more Space Cowboys, along an RBI groundout by Pedro León and an RBI single by Shay Whitcomb, letting Sugar Land to break the game open at 7-1. The Space Cowboys' seven walks in the seventh mark a season high for the club in a single inning.

The Space Cowboys would tack on another run in the top of the eighth on a double by David Hensley to score Luke Berryhill from third, making it 8-1.

LHP Parker Mushinski, RHP Joel Kuhnel and RHP Ray Gaither shut down the Reno lineup in the seventh, eighth and ninth, pitching a combined 3.0 innings while only permitting one hit and walking none. The three relievers struck out two in that span.

Seeking their fourth straight series victory, the Space Cowboys continue their six-game tangle against the Reno Aces on Saturday night. RHP Misael Tamarez (2-1, 5.64) is set to toe the rubber for an 6:05 pm CT first pitch. Reno's starter is TBA. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

