Isotopes Win Over OKC, 10-7

April 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes hit four home runs and scored 10 runs within the first five innings to help claim a 10-7 victory over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Saturday night at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque (7-19) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but Oklahoma City (16-10) scored the next four runs to take the lead. Trailing, 3-1, in the third inning, Andre Lipcius hit a go-ahead three-run homer. The Isotopes tied the game in the bottom of the inning before plating five runs in the fourth inning and another run in the fifth inning to jump ahead, 10-4. OKC scored twice in the eighth inning with a RBI double by Kody Hoese and a wild pitch. Miguel Vargas homered in the ninth inning to finish the scoring.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City's overall five-game win streak, eight-game road win streak, and seven-game win streak against the Isotopes all came to an end.

-Andre Lipcius hit a three-run homer for a second straight game and is now tied for the team lead with eight home runs this season. Over his last five games, Lipcius is 9-for-25 with three homers and nine RBI

-Oklahoma City hit two more home runs and has now swatted 28 home runs over its past 14 games, with 10 games of two or more homers...Oklahoma City allowed a season-high four homers, accounting for seven runs. OKC had not allowed more than two home runs in a game this season prior to Saturday.

-Jonathan Araúz went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk, extending his hitting streak to 16 games. He is 20-for-66 (.303) during the stretch with eight doubles, one triple and a home run. His hitting streak is the longest in the PCL to start the season and longest active hitting streak in Triple-A.

-Trey Sweeney went 2-for-5 and now has reached base in all 25 games he has played in. He has collected a hit in eight straight games, going 16-for-35 (.457).

-Miguel Vargas went 2-for-5 with a homer. He's now 11-for-26 (.423) with six extra-base hits over his last six games.

-Kody Hoese doubled twice and is 7-for-18 with five doubles during the current series.

Next Up: Oklahoma City finishes the series in Albuquerque Sunday looking to take five of six games in the set starting at 2:35 p.m. CT. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.